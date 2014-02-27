Giveaway: grab a Wildstar beta key for this weekend's test

Last week we gave away a bunch of Wildstar beta keys, giving testers an early look at Carbine's colourful new MMO. Fancy another go? We have a thousand keys to give away granting access to this weekend's beta test, and one of those could be yours, if you're quick. Read on for details.

Update: they're all gone! Thanks to those who entered.

The key will be valid for this weekend's beta test, which runs from Friday, 28th February at 7am PST (3pm GMT) to Sunday, 2nd March at 11:50pm PST (Monday 3rd March at 7:50 am GMT). Plop your email address into the box below to grab a key. First come, first served.

If you receive a key, you'll need to redeem it on your NCSoft account . Good luck!