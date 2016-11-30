Gigantic, the free-to-play third-person shooter, gets an open beta next month

If you fancy another colourful team-based shooter, you've probably got Gigantic somewhere on your radar. It's been in development for a while now, but Motiga's third-person, MOBA-inspired title is getting an open beta starting December 8, and you can sign up to partake right now.

It's crossplay with Xbox One, meaning you'll have to download the client from the Windows 10 Store – even if you happen to have a previous client installed for the game. The period will feature four heroes in the form of Aisling, Charnok, HK-206 and Uncle Sven, while four other heroes will randomly unlock for each player.

Three maps will be playable, and there's no NDA, meaning you can stream and talk about the game till you're blue in the face. If you're curious to know a bit more about the game before diving in, Tom had a go at a recent PAX, which you can watch over here.