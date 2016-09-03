How will Gigantic stand out in a world ruled by Overwatch?

I've been excited about Gigantic since it was announced over two years ago, but it's hard to imagine any 5v5 competitive game feeling confident with Overwatch now out. I got to play Gigantic again at PAX West this weekend and it's still incredibly fun, as well as a fair bit different from any of the other MOBA-inspired arena games that are the popular trend nowadays. Watch the video above to see me speak with developer Motiga, asking them where they think Gigantic fits into the market, and how partnering with Perfect World has changed the game.