Gigabyte's RTX 2060 Super graphics card is £389 this Cyber Monday (save £40)

For awesome 1440p gaming that doesn't break the bank, the RTX 2060 Super is a strong upgrade to the already competent RTX 2060 GPU, with the factory-overclocked Gigabyte model currently on sale at Ebuyer for just £389, undercutting Amazon's current sale price, a great Cyber Monday PC gaming deal.

8GB of VRAM, a core clock of 1710MHz and three Windforce fans (along with a little bit of RGB lighting that syncs to Gigabyte's RGB Fusion software) all make for an awesome GPU that dominates at 1080p and handles 1440p very well. It can even manage 4K in some games if you're willing to drop the settings to high rather than ultra. It's also future-proofed. The RTX 2060 Super was only released by Nvidia a few short months ago, making a £40 saving on this practically brand new card is almost ridiculous. Go get it!

