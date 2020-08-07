Ghostwire: Tokyo features yet another dog you can pet

The "can you pet the dog?" thing that every game is now subjected to is teetering on the line between cute and annoying—it used to be a charming measure of a game world's interactivity, but now it's something you put in a game to make Twitter squeal. Still, I'm going to call it cute in the case of Ghostwire: Tokyo. It's a good dog that you can pet, and of the various dog-petting animations we've seen recently, it's at least in the A tier.

You can see what I'm talking about in the video embedded above, in which Tango Gameworks head Shinji Mikami pops in during Quakecon 2020's from-home intro video to reveal that the paranormal action game features regular, non-paranormal dog petting. (Unless that's a ghost dog.)

Ghostwire: Tokyo was revealed last year at E3 with a memorable presentation from Mikami and Ghostwire's creative director at the time, Ikumi Nakamura, who left the project in September of last year.

Earlier this year, Tango released a new trailer, which Mikami references in the dog petting video above. You can watch that below.

Ghostwire will release for PC and PS5 sometime next year. Here's everything we know about it so far.