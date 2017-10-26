Breaking: You can pet cats in Assassin's Creed: Origins

Extremely important news update from Assassin's Creed: Origins. You can pet kitty cats.

A few times while loitering in small towns, I noticed that the local cats would eventually wander over to take a look at me. First one would arrive, then maybe a couple more, depending on how long I waited. The cats will sit at your feet, wind around your legs, and even follow you around the town, provided you don't run too fast or too far. And, there's a way to pet them.

I was testing the cats' loyalty by climbing stone walls to see if they'd climb up with me (yeah, I have assassination targets awaiting but this is important cat-related science I'm performing) and while the kitties seem to prefer staying on the ground, I did find a way to pet them.

While there's no 'Press F to pet kitty' prompt, if you crouch and one happens to walk up right in front of you, you'll reach out your hand for a nice little head-scratch. Sweet. Perhaps they're drawn to my giant brass cat helmet.

