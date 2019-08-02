Ghostbusters: The Video Game will be resurrected in October

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered will let you strap on a proton pack and bust some ghosts in October, just in time for the spookiest holiday of the year.

The original was a perfectly OK action game, putting it pretty high up on the list of best licensed games. Even with the new movies, however, it's still a strange candidate for the remaster treatment, but I wouldn't say no to zapping some ghosts for a few hours.

IGN's got a clip of a Stay Puft boss battle, which honestly makes me feel a bit sorry for the big fella. He didn't get asked to be conjured from an overactive imagination; he's just a confused marshmallow man being melted by some dudes with ray guns.

You'll be able to murder this misunderstood monster on October 4.