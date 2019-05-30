Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered is coming this year

2009's Ghostbusters: The Video Game is getting a remake. A listing appeared earlier in the month on the Taiwanese Game Software Rating website, and today it was announced along with a reveal trailer, which you can watch above.

World War Z studio Saber Interactive is developing the remake, though beyond remastering it for modern resolutions, the extent of the changes haven't been revealed.

It boasted a great voice cast, with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson reprising their roles, and while I've completely forgotten the story, written by Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, I do remember it at least feeling like an authentic Ghostbusters romp.

The proton pack was the most memorable thing about the original, and I wouldn't mind messing up fancy hotels and other historic New York buildings with my ghostbusting death ray again.

On PC, it looks like it's only appearing on the Epic Games Store, at least for now.