Ghost Recon Wildlands open beta kicks off next week

Ghost Recon Wildlands, aka the new open world Tom Clancy adventure, aka the game where you can drive tractors if you want to, will get an open beta starting February 23. Available to everyone (as long as your system can handle it), the beta will run until February 27, leaving plenty of time to shoot at drug cartels.

I haven't played Wildlands yet, but I did enjoy the anecdotes that spawned from the US team's recent jaunt. Chris shot radios, Tom bumbled around in helicopters, Tim fell off the side of a crane and James... I'm not sure what James did. What did James do to fight the scourge of drug trafficking? He did at least ride around on a tractor for a while.

Ghost Recon Wildlands releases proper on March 7. There's a trailer below announcing the open beta, so you know what you're going into.