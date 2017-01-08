Popular

Ghost Recon Wildlands gameplay video shows skydiving extraction mission

By

Lots of things get hurt.

Skydiving into an enemy fortification may be the most impressive way to extract a target, but is it the quietest? Is it even the best way? As this new Ghost Recon Wildlands video demonstrates, it's probably the most violent. In what appears to be a co-operative mission, two separate players take out some guards before a third leaps from a helicopter and smashes through the ceiling of a warehouse.

Naturally, violence ensues, and certainly not the stealthy kind: turrets are deployed, throats are cut, and even the extraction target cops a face full of metal as he's secured in the chopper.

This video follows the release of a cinematic trailer last week, similarly violent, although featuring a very pleasant looking cat. The game launches March 7.

Shaun Prescott

