Get your first look at everything that's coming to League of Legends in 2019

Riot Games has posted a sneak peek at what’s coming to League of Legends across 2019, teasing future game modes, the new Marvel comics, tournament venues and a new support champion. Check out the video below.

Get a sneak peek at what’s next for League in 2019! pic.twitter.com/IWmTFb2lkNJanuary 23, 2019

Here’s everything that was teased in the video:

New game modes

Upcoming Marvel comics

Location of MSI and Worlds

Preview of next Versus event

An update for Kayle and Morgana

Returning skin lines

New support champions

The season kicks off tomorrow, so expect more details soon. In the meantime, check out the very flashy Awaken cinematic.