Popular

Get your first look at everything that's coming to League of Legends in 2019

By

The 2019 season starts tomorrow.

Riot Games has posted a sneak peek at what’s coming to League of Legends across 2019, teasing future game modes, the new Marvel comics, tournament venues and a new support champion. Check out the video below. 

Here’s everything that was teased in the video:

  •  New game modes 
  •  Upcoming Marvel comics 
  •  Location of MSI and Worlds 
  •  Preview of next Versus event 
  •  An update for Kayle and Morgana 
  •  Returning skin lines 
  • New support champions

The season kicks off tomorrow, so expect more details soon. In the meantime, check out the very flashy Awaken cinematic.

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments