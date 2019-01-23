Get your first look at everything that's coming to League of Legends in 2019

Riot Games has posted a sneak peek at what’s coming to League of Legends across 2019, teasing future game modes, the new Marvel comics, tournament venues and a new support champion. Check out the video below.
Get a sneak peek at what’s next for League in 2019! pic.twitter.com/IWmTFb2lkNJanuary 23, 2019
Here’s everything that was teased in the video:
- New game modes
- Upcoming Marvel comics
- Location of MSI and Worlds
- Preview of next Versus event
- An update for Kayle and Morgana
- Returning skin lines
- New support champions
The season kicks off tomorrow, so expect more details soon. In the meantime, check out the very flashy Awaken cinematic.