Get this fast 27-inch 144Hz IPS gaming monitor for $288, if you can wait a month

Normally, we'd take a pass on a deal where the product is on backorder for several weeks. However, ViewSonic's VX2758-2KP-MHD gaming monitor is worth an exception, because unless you go with a generic brand or try your luck with a refurb, you're not going to get the same specs for this discounted price.

Amazon is selling the 27-inch monitor for $287.99. It normally sells for around $320, and is listed at $335.99 on ViewSonic's website. Granted, a $32 savings isn't going to change anyone's life, but for what you're getting here, it's a fantastic price. For example, Acer's XG270HU offers the same overall features, but sells for $372.89.

This is an IPS display, and compared to cheaper TN panels, you can expect better color accuracy and wider viewing angles. It also features a 2560x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time (MPRT). A mid-range graphics card and an up would be a great pairing with this panel.

FreeSync support is part of the package too. Whether you want to roll the dice with a Radeon RX 5700 or 5700 XT and hope to avoid the black screen issues some users are having is up to you, but there are plenty of other FreeSync-compatible cards to choose from.

The one caveat is that the monitor won't ship until March 23. If you don't mind waiting a few weeks, though, you can place an order now. Who knows, maybe it will be back in stock sooner.