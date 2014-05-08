Get this exclusive Killing Floor 2 skin in the print edition of PC Gamer US #254

"Dosh here, grab it while it's hot!" Killing Floor 2 exists . The follow-up to the gory, cooperative, wave-based shooter impressed Wes when he went to visit Tripwire in Georgia for our exclusive first look . Coupled with our coverage of Killing Floor 2 in our magazine, though, is a special gift: a unique character skin that you can only get by buying the print magazine .

Let's face it: when you're surrounded by hordes of the living dead, who want only to feast upon your flesh, your biggest concern is going to be, “Do I look cool?” Lucky for you, we can make sure you look your best right before you're torn to bits. Because if you're going to be a corpse, you should look badass.

All print subscribers and print newsstand purchasers will receive a Steam code in the magazine. You can redeem the code in Steam immediately, but the skin won't be available until the game is released, of course. Subscribers should receive the issue soon, but look for this cover on newsstands by May 27 :

How to redeem your Killing Floor 2 code

1. Go to store.steampowered.com, or log into the Steam client on your PC.

2. In the top menu, click on “Games,” then “Activate a product on Steam”

3. At the Product Activation window, click “Next”

4. Click “I Agree” to the Steam Subscriber Agreement

5. Input the code below, click “Next,” and the skin will be added to your account

The US print issue is now avialable in the PC Gamer web store on the same date. The item will also be available in the July issue of PC Gamer UK, on-sale July 3, 2014 .

The Killing Floor 2 "Dosh" skin code is only available in the print edition of the magazine