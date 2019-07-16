Get this 500GB WD Black NVMe SSD for its lowest ever Amazon UK price today

Western Digital's SN750 NVMe SSD ranks second on our list of the best SSDs for gaming (and is also amongst our best NVMe SSD picks), and for Amazon's Prime Day—which is in its second day, somehow, which is not how days are supposed to work—the 500GB version is at its best ever price on Amazon UK. Check it out:

While the 1TB drive is also on sale, its discount for Prime Day isn't nearly as hefty, taking just £12 off the price. This is a far steeper drop. Here's what Alan Bradley had to say about the SN750: "Though it's not without its faults, this M.2 form factor NVMe drive is a speed demon, made faster by a Gaming Mode you can toggle on or off in the company's integrated SSD Dashboard software." You'll get transfer speeds of up to 3470MB/second. Naturally, you'll need an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of this offer.

If you missed it, check back in November for the Black Friday SSD deals.