Get this 16GB kit of Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3000 RAM for $100 today

Prices on the best RAM for gaming are starting to come down, thankfully, and that trend is supposed to continue through early 2019 (and hopefully beyond). We're not at dirt cheap levels, but there are deals to be had on RAM. If you're new to Google Express, for example, you can snag a pair of 8GB Corsair LPX DDR4-3000 memory sticks (for 16GB total) for $99.99.

The kit is on sale for $119.99, though if you apply coupon code HOLIDAY18, it will knock 20 percent off your first order, up to $20. In this case, you get the full discount. This kit itself is sold by Best Buy.

If you'd rather not fuss with a coupon, there are other options. We poked around Newegg and found a G.Skill Aegis 16GB DDR4-3000 kit marked on sale for $96.99.

