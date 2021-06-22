Get started as a Twitch streamer with these Amazon Prime Day deals on microphones, cameras, and gear

Putting together a complete streaming or podcasting setup isn't cheap, but we've spotted a bunch of Prime Day streaming gear deals that'll make life a little easier for the budding Twitch streamer.



You also don't have to be a big-time streamer to appreciate some of this stuff. Many of us are working from home and find ourselves in front of a webcam more often than we'd like. So, your poorly lit bedroom or echoey dining room doesn't help with the whole 'professional' look you're trying to go for during your morning video calls for work? If you fall into that category, a new webcam or microphone might be exactly what you're looking for.

Below, we've put together a list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on everything you need to start streaming to your dozens or thousands of adoring viewers. If you're looking to build or upgrade the rest of your PC gaming setup, head over to our list of the best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals, where we've curated all the best current deals on prebuilt PCs, monitors, and other PC gaming hardware.

The theme for this list is plug-and-play. The items listed here don't require much technical knowledge. Just plug them into your PC, and you're ready to start your podcast, makeup tutorials, or Dark Souls lore videos.

A good microphone such as the Blue Yeti Nano or Razer Seiren Mini is a strong place to start because getting a stream to sound good is the most annoying thing to work out, even for veteran streamers. Next, consider some of the 1080p webcam options we've found. Finally, if you're looking to up the quality of your broadcast, add lights, use a green screen, and grab a capture card if you want to stream gameplay from your PS5 or Xbox Series X. You don't have to spend a fortune to put on a good show.

Elgato Ring Light | 2500 lumens | $199.99 $138 at Amazon (save $61)

The rarely discounted Elgato Ring Light steps up your streaming game by providing you a powerfully bright 2500 lumens ring light whose color and temp can be controlled via an easy-to-use app. Think of it as like having studio lighting that just clamps onto your desk. View Deal

Razer Seiren Mini USB microphone | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $10)

The Razer Seiren Mini is an adorable budget microphone that sounds absolutely incredible. This ultra-compact barebones microphone sounds just as good as mics that are triple the cost. It may lack some features that podcast veterans may want, but the Seiren Mini is great for folks who want a no-fuss, no-muss microphone. View Deal

Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone | $99 $83.98 at Amazon (save $16.01)

Blue Yeti is the gold standard for streaming and podcasting mics. The Nano takes everything we love about a Blue Yeti and shrinks it down to an affordable, compact size that does not skimp on sound quality. It also has a mute and volume dial that you actually won't find on many budget mics. View Deal

Elgato Wave: 1 USB Microphone | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Elgato's highly anticipated line of Wave microphones did not disappoint. The Wave: 1 is a well-designed microphone that gives everything a streamer wants in a mic on top of sounding really good. View Deal

Razer Kiyo Pro | 1080p | $199.99 $151.99 at Amazon (save $48)

The Razer Kiyo Pro is a great wide-angle webcam for low-light environments. It ditches the ring light from last year's model for a neat light sensor that makes streaming from your bedroom or dark basement possible without needing any extra lights. View Deal

Elgato Game Capture HD60 S |1080p| $179.99 $142.99 at Amazon (save $37)

There's a reason why streamers swear by the Elgato HD60 S. The HD60 S lets you stream content at 1080p/60 fps from a console, second PC, and even a camera. More importantly, setup is easy and doesn't require you to have a background in video production. View Deal

Boyxco Gen 2 Collapsible Portable background | 58 x 58 inches | $45.99 $27.99 at Amazon (save $18)

When space is limited, a portable green screen that wraps around your chair is a pretty clutch thing to have, especially if you need to be on camera and don't want anyone to see what's going on in your living room. View Deal

Yesker Green Screen | 61 x 72 inches | $149 $119.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Let's face it: Not everyone has not the luxury of streaming from a fancy studio, so you have to make do with what you have. A portable green screen is an easy way to spruce up your content by keying yourself into your gameplay or even digitally changing your background with some post-production magic. View Deal