Get radical with Shredders, an open world multiplayer snowboarding game

Compete with friends and strangers in hand-crafted snowboarding parks this December (hopefully on PC, too).

Belgian and Swedish developer Foam Punch released a trailer for Shredders, a rad-looking snowboarding game, at today's Microsoft & Bethesda E3 showcase. 

According to Foam Punch, Shredders is "an open world just waiting to be shredded" and filled with hand-sculpted snow parks. And you won't be out there doing sick tricks alone alone. "Almost every other rider you see on the mountain is a real rider playing right there with you."

"In Shredders you’ll break into the  snowboarding event of the year to pull off one  of the most insane tricks imaginable, all for the hope of scoring a wildcard entry to an exclusive invitational," reads a press release sent to PC Gamer. "To prove you’re up to the challenge, master the art of park riding, backcountry, rails and massive kickers and earn your place in the world of snowboarding."

We're not entirely sure Shredders will be on PC—the trailer and official site only mention it's coming to Xbox. But we hope to confirm it soon. Shredders launches this December.

