Get our favorite mid-range speakers for £110

The Harman Kardon SoundSticks don't only have a unique and beautiful looking design, they're also some of the best external speakers around for the price. In fact, they're our favorite mid-range speakers, and you can grab a set at Currys for £110.

Each of the satellites has four full-range drivers, but the actual size of the speakers themselves is fairly small. Even at low volumes they manage to fill the room with clear audio, and if you crank it all the way up to high, the sound is still crisp and suffers little distortion. The subwoofer performance isn't as good as some other speakers on the market, such as the Klipsch Promedia, but all round, the Harman Kardon SoundSticks come out on top.

As for the design, the transparent satellites and subwoofer, and their cylindrical designs will make it look as though you're listening to music from the future. A small complaint about this kind of design though is the need to have a capacitive touch volume buttons, which don't give you an indication of change unless you actually have music playing. The price you pay for beauty.

This offer is on the wired version of the SoundSticks. There's a wireless Bluetooth option available, but you'll be paying more money for it. £110 for the wired set is a great price for what could be a huge upgrade over your current sound system.