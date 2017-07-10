Get Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor for 85 percent off today

Are you looking forward to Middle-earth: Shadow of War? James took a look at how it's shaping up to be a "violent Tolkien fan-fiction generator" at E3. If you haven't played its predecessor, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor yet, then you're missing out on one of 2014's best games. You're in luck, though, because you can find it for a huge 85 percent off today on Bundle Stars.

The version you get is the Game of the Year Edition too, which adds in all of the DLC which came out after the game's release. Leif's review of Shadow of Mordor says it's a great action RPG with a memorable vendetta system.

Today's saving of 85 percent only lasts for the next 24 hours, or until the website runs out of keys, so time is ticking if you want to get in on the action. It's a one-up on Steam's current sale too, where it's 80 percent off.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.