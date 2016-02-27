Try the HTC Vive at the PC Gamer Weekender

You can be among the first to get hands-on with HTC’s Vive, powered by GeForce GTX, at the PC Gamer Weekender in London March 5/6. The headset, a collaboration between HTC and Valve, will be available for purchase from April for $799.

Showcased throughout the two days of the PC Gamer Weekender, you'll have the opportunity to get hands on with the HTC Vive Consumer Edition and experience what it's like to be fully immersed in a virtual environment while playing games. As well as a headset, which boasts two screens (1080x1200 resolution) streaming data at high refresh rates (90Hz) to create the sense of 3D virtual reality, the Vive gives a full body VR experience, with sensor array mounted wand-shaped controllers for superior positional tracking, and laser-emitting base stations for a quicker and more accurate experience.

Come and try it out at the PC Gamer Weekender at The Old Truman Brewery in London on 5-6 March. Day tickets are just £14.99, and you can save an extra 20% using our special discount code PCG20 when you book.