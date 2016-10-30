Get Broken Age, Titan Souls and Oxenfree cheap in Humble Day of the Devs Bundle

Humble has a new bundle to celebrate the Day of the Devs event that will shortly be rocking San Francisco, and it's a good'un—that is, if you've somehow managed to avoid acquiring copies of Broken Age, Titan Souls, Lumino City and a few other discount-friendly games.

You can pay what you want for copies of the above games, or beat the average for copies of Oxenfree, and Double Fine's Grim Fandango Remastered and Massive Chalice (there are a lot of Double Fine games included here). Meanwhile, an investment of $9 will secure you Day of the Tentacle Remastered, along with a VIP ticket to Day of the Devs, which takes place on November 5.

There's nothing majorly surprising in there, but it's a pretty great bundle if you don't own many, or indeed or any of those games. If that's not enough for you, there's another bundle going that includes Technobabylon, Odallus: The Dark Call and Chroma Squad.

Oh, and there are several Halloween sales ongoing now too. It's all a bit overwhelming, actually, so maybe just fire up Steam and fish out something from your 'backlog' instead.