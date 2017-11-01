Get an Intel Core i7-8700K and MSI Z370 motherboard bundle for $570

One of the ways to get your hands on a Core i7-8700K processor is to buy a pre-built system, but where's the fun in that? You could also place a preorder on B&H's website and wait until November 21, the expected availability date it lists. Or you can head to Newegg and get the Core i7-8700K bundled with a motherboard.

Newegg is offering the Core i7-8700K with MSI's Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard for $570 after a $10 mail-in-rebate. Individually, Newegg prices the CPU at $420 and the motherboard at $200 (after $10 MIR), so you're saving $50. Unfortunately, Newegg isn't selling the Core i7-8700K by itself at the moment, and compared to B&H's pricing, the savings drops to $30.

Still, it's cheaper to go through Newegg, and it lists the bundle as being in stock. And if you're building a Coffee Lake system, you'll need a new motherboard anyway.

MSI's Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC is a high-end board with support for up to 64GB of DDR4-4000 and higher memory. It has three PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, three PCIe 3.0 x1 slots, two M.2 slots, six SATA 6Gbps ports, onboard Wi-Fi, and a few other odds and ends. And of course it features RGB lighting.

The Core i7-8700K is a 6-core/12-thread chip based on Intel's latest 8th generation Core architecture. It offers a nice performance bump over Intel's previous generation Kaby Lake processors, and brings more cores to the table without forcing buyers to shell out for a pricier high-end desktop (HEDT) chip and platform. Check out our full review for in-depth analysis and a bunch of benchmarks.

You can grab the bundle here.

