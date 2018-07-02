Get an Intel 1TB NVMe SSD for $271 today (and other storage deals)

Newegg is having an Independence Day sale that runs from now until 11:59 pm PT on July 4, and there are several deals to be had. Some of the bargains are in storage. We've rounded up some of the more interesting SSD deals, starting with a 1TB Intel 760p NVMe SSD.

The 1TB drive is currently selling for $270.99. That's a really good price, considering this is a high performance NVMe drive. It uses 3D NAND TLC memory chips and is rated to deliver up to 3,210MB/s of sequential read performance and 1,315MB/s of sequential writes.

For more details, check out our review of the Intel 760p series. You can grab the drive here.

If you're looking for a cheaper pathway into NVMe territory and can make do with a smaller capacity drive, the 256GB model of that same SSD series is on sale for $74.99. That is about as cheap as it gets for a name-brand NVMe drive in this capacity range. You can find that one here.

Of course, you don't need the speed that NVMe provides if you use your PC strictly for gaming and nothing else. SATA-based SSDs will still provide a boost in performance over a mechanical hard drive, and they're cheaper to boot.

Here are a few 480GB models worth considering:

Out of those three, we lean towards the Patriot Burst, which is rated to deliver slightly faster performance than the other two.

