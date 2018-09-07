Get an iBuyPower gaming desktop with a Ryzen 7 1800X and RX 580 for $799

If you're looking to maximize the money you spend on PC upgrades, one strategy is to stay a generation behind, assuming you don't need the latest and greatest. Driving this point home is an iBuyPower gaming PC that's on sale at Amazon right now.

The iBuyPower Elite Gaming PC is marked down to $799 from its $1,249.99 list price. What you get in this setup is a AMD Ryzen 7 1800X processor paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a Radeon RX 580 graphics card.

That's a suitable foundation for playing games at 1080p or even 1440p in some cases. On the storage front, this rig comes with a 120GB solid state drive for primary storage duties, and a 1TB hard drive for backups. You'd be better off upgrading the SSD to something bigger, especially with all the SSD deals we've been seeing lately, but this will at least get you started.

The system comes with a basic keyboard and mouse. Also be sure to scroll down the listing and add the free AMD graphics games bundle, which gets you download codes for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Strange Brigade, and Star Control: Origins.

Go here to grab this deal.

