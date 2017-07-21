Get an Asus desktop with Core i5-6400 and GeForce GTX 1060 for $830

We will always prefer to roll our own rigs, but if time constraints or other factors have you shopping for pre-built systems, you can get a pretty good deal on relatively powerful Asus desktop at Best Buy.

The Asus G11CD is on sale for $830, compared to its normal selling price of $1,100. And if you're willing to run with an open box model, you can pick one up for just $747.

Either way, you're getting a setup that includes the following:

Intel Core i5-6400

16GB DDR4-2133 RAM

GeForce GTX 1060 w/ 6GB of GDDR5 memory

512GB SSD + 1TB HDD

CD/DVD burner

500W power supply

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Keyboard and mouse

We wouldn't recommend buying an entire system to avoid paying an inflated price tag on a GeForce GTX 1060, but consider it a bonus if buying this system.

As is usually the case, you can build a comparable system for around the same price, especially if shopping sales and taking advantage of mail-in-rebates. Even so, this is still a pretty good deal. We priced out the same (or similar, where applicable) components on Newegg and came to a little over $820. That did not include a case or Windows 10. This system also comes with a keyboard and mouse. Add those in and you start approaching $1,000, which is close to the MSRP on this system.

If you're interested, you can grab this desktop on sale here. The open box inventory, one of which is listed as being in "excellent" condition for $747, can be found here.

