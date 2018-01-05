Get an Alienware Aurora desktop with a GeForce GTX 1070 for $1,395

Using coupon code TENOFF, you can save 10 percent on several of Dell's XPS and gaming PCs. That includes some of its Alienware products, such as this Alienware Aurora desktop with a Core i7-8700 processor and GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card.

As configured, this system usually sells for $1,550. That price gets knocked down to $1,395 after applying the 10 percent coupon code.

This particularly configuration also sports 16GB of DDR4-2666 memory and a 2TB hard drive (7200 RPM, 64MB cache).

Buyers can customize the setup in a few different ways. One option is to downgrade the HDD to 1TB and add a 16GB Intel Optane memory module, which doesn't affect the cost. You can also bump up to a GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card for $100 more.

You can grab this config here,

If you want to go higher end, Dell has a beefier configuration with a Core i7-8700K, GeForce GTX 1080, 16GB DDR-2666 RAM, 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD, and 2TB HDD on sale for $2,070, down from $2,119. It gets reduced to $1,863 after applying the same coupon code.

That setup is available here, or you can browser other Alienware Aurora desktops here.

