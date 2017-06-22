Get a Vive headset with $50 Steam gift card and Star Trek Bridge Crew for $750

One thing that was missing from Steam's Winter Sale last December was a discount on a Vive VR headset. That is not the case this time around—the Steam Summer Sale is now in full effect, and to kick things off, Valve is offering a discount on a Vive VR bundle.

The Vive headset is discounted to $750, though it doesn't stop there. You also get a $50 Steam gift card that you can use immediately to pick up games on sale, and on top that, all customers continue to receive bundled copies of Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Richie's Plank Experience, Everest VR, and a free month long subscription to Viveport.

If you add it all up, it comes to a $928 value. Even without the free games, however, the discounted headset and $50 Steam gift card alone make this a good deal.

While not part of this bundle, you'll also find several Vive Studios games marked down by as much as 75 percent. They include:

You can grab the Vive headset bundle on sale here.

