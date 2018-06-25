Get a mid-tower case with integrated liquid cooler and $20 Newegg gift card for $80

DeepCool's Baronkase is an intriguing enclosure because it comes with a 120mm all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler already installed, along with a specially designed flow rate indicator that's visible through the side window. When it debuted at the end of 2017, the asking price for the black model was $139.99. It's on sale at Newegg today for $79.99.

We didn't have issue with its original MSRP, and at $79.99, the Baronkase is worth serious consideration if you're building a new PC. As an added bonus, Newegg is throwing in a $20 promotional gift card. According to Newegg's terms and conditions, it will be issued to you four days after you're invoiced for the case.

If you have more shopping to do, the sale + gift card effectively means you're paying $59.99 and AIO liquid cooler, which is the company's Captain 120EX model.

For storage, the case has three 2.5-inch drive bays and two 3.5-inch drive bays that also support 2.5-inch drives. One of the 2.5-inch drive mounts sits directly above the flow meter, so you can show it off if you have an SSD worth displaying.

