Get a Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury mouse super cheap today

On Currys today you can find a Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury mouse for cheaper than normal, plus you can add a discount code at checkout to get even more off the price. Enter GAMING25A, and you'll be able to get this mouse for £22.49.

We would normally recommend a Logitech G502 over this particular mouse, but all of today's discounts make it hard to beat. The G402 is light, and the sensor is good, offering up to 4,000 DPI, but the way the mouse fits in your hand and the way the side buttons are positioned may not be to everyone's liking.

£30 is the same price as Amazon, however the extra 25 percent off you get with the discount code makes Currys your best bet today. It has proved to be quite a popular deal already, so if there are none in stock for delivery, you'll need to order and then collect from your local store.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.