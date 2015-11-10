Get a head start on Star Wars Battlefront with Base Command mini-game

Electronic Arts has launched the Star Wars Battlefront companion app, which promises to let you connect with your online friends, keep track of your career, and—the reason I'm actually telling you about it—play Base Command, a "lightweight card-based game" that awards credits that can be used in Battlefront.

Credits, as we learned last month, are one-half of Star Wars Battlefront's "two-tier currency system" that enables you to buy better equipment to use in your struggle for/against freedom and/or law and order. They're earned by playing and progressing through the game, Design Director Niklas Fegraeus explained at the time, but they can also be picked up through Base Command.

"A mission in Base Command is called a Siege, and not without reason–Imperial forces are advancing on your base, determined to wipe it out," EA explained. "Each game turn in Base Command, the enemy units move closer to your base. By strategically playing your cards you can defeat the invading forces, survive to fight another siege, and collect your Credits payout."

It works the other way as well, as the "Star Cards" earned in Star Wars Battlefront will become usable in your Base Command card deck. Star Cards can boost Unit Cards in various ways or dish out special attacks like Orbital Strike. I've played a couple of rounds and it's fairly simple, but while it's obviously never going to replace Hearthstone in terms of popularity, there's a decent bit of complexity to it too.

Base Command is available on iOS and Android, and also on PC through the Star Wars Battlefront website, and you'll need an EA account to get in. Star Wars Battlefront comes out on November 17.