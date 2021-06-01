Get a free pair of wireless earbuds when you subscribe to PC Gamer magazine this Father's Day

Magazines Direct is back with another fantastic subscription offer, and PC Gamer magazine is once again part of the fun. In celebration of Father's Day, if you become a new PC Gamer subscriber you'll get a free pair of bassline earbuds worth £50. Now wouldn't that be a treat for all the gaming dads out there?

The bassline TWS wireless earbuds have a sleek black design, offers 25 hours of playtime when charged to the max, and an inbuilt microphone. They also come with touch control, meaning that you can adjust the volume just by touching the earbud. If your dad isn't a fan of using bulky headsets, these earbuds make a great alternative and can connect to any Bluetooth-enabled device, including laptops and PCs.

To get a free pair of these earbuds, all you need to do is head over to the PC Gamer page on Magazines Direct and select an option that includes a rolling print subscription (this free gift is not available on digital subscriptions). You could also just nab yourself a subscription because those free earbuds are definitely worth snapping up.

This deal is available right now, but only for a short time. Here are the details:

Offer starts: 10:00 AM GMT June 1

Offer ends: 10:00 AM GMT June 21

Unfortunately, this offer is only available for those in the UK but those overseas have their own special Father's Day deal. Using the voucher code DAD10 our friends abroad can get 10% off a standard subscription price.

If you'd like to know what the PCG team have been up to in the latest issue , we've been chatting to the developers of Darkest Dungeon 2 about their new punishing roguelike road trip, sizing up the Mortal Kombat movie to see if it's a fatality, and taking a tour of an ancient world in Expedition: Rome.