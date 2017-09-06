Get a Corsair K95 RGB Platinum mechanical keyboard for $170

Looking for a new keyboard? Here is a heads up that Corsair's K95 RGB Platinum, one of the more expensive mechanical keyboards on the market is, currently on sale.

Several online retailers have it marked down to $170, including Corsair's own online store. That is still comparatively price to what other options are out there, though down $30 from its normal selling price.

The version that is on sale is the Gunmetal SKU (CH-9127114-NA) with Cherry MX RGB Speed key switches. If you prefer the black color option with either the same key switches or Cherry MX Browns, you're still looking at $200.

Corsair's K95 RGB Platinum uses a brushed anodized aluminum frame that the company claims is aircraft-grade. It has dedicated media controls, including a volume wheel in the upper-right corner, and a column of six programmable gaming keys on the left side.

Lighting is customizable too, of course. And with 8MB of onboard memory, you can save your settings to the keyboard and take it with you to LAN parties, esports, events, and so forth.

You can find the keyboard on sale at several places online, including Amazon, Corsair, and Newegg. Best Buy also has it on sale, but for $175.