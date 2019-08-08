Get a Corsair K70 MK.2 mechanical keyboard for its lowest ever price

The features you can expect on the best gaming keyboards make it difficult to go back to anything else—if you ask us, USB passthrough, dedicated media controls, and mechanical switches are worth the expense. Well, they're usually expensive. The Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is currently on sale at Amazon for just £110 , a full £40 less than normal. This is also its lowest ever price, so that offer is excellent value for money. Considering Corsair's good reputation for hardware, that kind of deal is tough to ignore.

The K70 is one of Corsair's mid-range planks, and it boasts many of the features that dominate our guide to the best mechanical keyboards . For starters, it packs a USB passthrough port to plug in your mouse, headset, and other peripherals to avoid a mess of wires on your desk. Secondly, it has the dedicated volume and multimedia controls in the top right-hand corner that make on-the-fly adjustments easy. Then there's anti-ghosting and full-key rollover, optional and grippy FPS keys, a soft wrist-rest, and a sturdy aluminium frame to keep it in fighting form for longer (it also looks cool, obviously). The K70's a fair bit shorter than Corsair's other planks, too, so it'll fit more neatly on your desk. However, one of the coolest perks would have to be its Cherry MX Brown Switches. These provide the light tactile feedback that makes mechanical keyboards so satisfying in the first place, only without the loud and distracting 'clack' that often goes with them.

Want to complete your gaming setup? Don't miss our guide to the best gaming mouse around. It's also worth looking out for the best mouse pad for gaming while we're on the subject, as this will offer a smoother glide for your pointer when playing games.