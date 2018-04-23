Get a Corsair Carbide Spec-Alpha case for $30 after rebate

Around this time two years ago, Corsair unveiled its Carbide Series Spec-Alpha mid-tower case. At the time, it sold for $80. Fast forward to today and you can bring home the same case for just $30.

That's the price after rebate—it's on sale at Newegg for $50 upfront, with a $20 mail-in-rebate available that comes in the form of a prepaid card.

At $30, the Spec-Alpha falls decidedly into budget territory. The aggressive styling won't appeal to everyone, but if you dig the design, there's a lot of value here for the money. Among the interesting bits is a built-in fan controller for the three included 120mm fans. That's not something you'll often find in a case at this price.

For storage, there is room to install up to four 2.5-inch solid state drives and three 3.5-inch hard drives. The case utilizes a tool-less design for storage too.

There is a large side panel to showcase your build. For the front I/O, you get two USB 3.0 ports, headphone and microphone jacks, and power and reset buttons.

You can find this case on sale here.

