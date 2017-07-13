Get a cheap LG ultrawide gaming monitor today on eBuyer

Ultrawide monitors aren't for everyone, but if you're looking to dive into the world of the 21:9 aspect ratio, there's a cheap option for you today. You can get the LG 25UM58 on eBuyer right now for £130.

You can end up spending hundreds of pounds on a good gaming monitor, but if you're just looking for something on the budget end that's of a decent quality, you can start here. It's 25-inches with that ultrawide aspect ratio, and it has an IPS panel, which gives you nicer colors and viewing angles than other display types. If you're looking for something a little more high end, then you can check out our guide to the best gaming monitors.

The price of £130 is a good saving of about £40 over the usual price, plus you get free delivery, and it'll come tomorrow if you order soon.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info