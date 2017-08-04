Get a 15.6-inch laptop with Core i7-7700HQ and GeForce GTX 1050 for $804

If you're looking to buy a gaming laptop but don't want to spend a grand or more, Newegg has a pretty good deal going for MSI's GL62M 6RD-032. It's a 15.6-inch laptop that pairs an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU that's on sale for $959 before applying a promo code and cashing in a mail-in-rebate.

By using promo code 731EDSS05, you can shave $5 off the system. Combined with a $150 mail-in-rebate offer, you're looking at $804 for what is a respectable configuration.

Other specs include 16GB of DDR4 memory, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, SteelSeries keyboard, 720p webcam, SD memory card reader, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit. Connectivity options include two USB 3.0 ports and both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 Type-C (one each), along with a mini DisplayPort, HDMI, and an amplified headset.

If there's a knock here, it's that the GTX 1050 is not exactly a powerhouse. But for gaming at the display's native 1080p resolution at medium settings, it's a decent option for a lower priced laptop, especially one that checks in $200 under a grand.

The deal comes with a couple of extras, too—Rocket League and an MSI game journal.

