Get 3 issues of PC Gamer for £3 in the Autumn sale

Magazines Direct is running a brand new sale which means that this Autumn you can get 3 issues of PC Gamer magazine for £3 when you become a subscriber, that's £1 per mag.

This offer isn't for just the magazine's physical version, if you're a fan of reading your magazines digitally there's an option for that too. You can even select the option to get them both a handy bundle each month for the same price.

Our most recent issue is a big one that includes a world-exclusive interview with Techland about Dying Light 2: Stay Human, an in-depth feature about the work that's being done to make games more accessible, and Brian Hicks tells us about the strange and chaotic history of DayZ. It also has our annual top 100 video game list if you're after something new to play.

Here are the official start and end dates for the Autumn sale:

Offer starts: 10 am GMT / 3am PST on September 1

Offer ends: 10 am GMT / 3am PST October 17

If you need a refresher of what we write about in the magazine, there are plenty of reasons to subscribe to PCG.