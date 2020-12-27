Get 3 issues of PC Gamer for £3 as part of the January sales

Now that 2020 is pretty much us, why not start 2021 by treating yourself to some PC Gamer magazines. PCG's magazine distributor, Magazines Direct , is having a January sale where you can get three issues of PC Gamer for £3—quite the steal.

This discount is part of the rolling PC Gamer subscription offer and starting with our most recent issue, you'll receive the next three issues of the magazine for £1 each instead of the usual price of £7.

It's a ridiculous discount and you can cancel your subscription at any time. If you wanted a longer subscription, make sure to swing over to Magazines Direct to check out the different rolling subscription tiers.

Here are the official start and end dates:

10 AM GMT Dec 27 to 10 AM GMT January 18.

If you subscribe now, you'll get the most recent issue of PC Gamer . This issue features our Game of the Year awards, an eight-page feature with Fatshark about Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, reviews of Book of Travels, Goodbye Volcano High, and Everspace 2, and reviews of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion.

PC Gamer magazine is the best way to catch up with the full breadth of PC gaming. All the best reviews, previews, reports, and deep dives about PC gaming and the community that loves them delivered straight to your door.