Get 16GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM (3200 MHz) for just £97

If your PC is in need of a pick me up, then this great end-of-month RAM deal is perfect for you: Amazon is selling 16GB of Corsair Vengeance RAM for just £97. The retailer's page displays this as a huge 63% saving, which might not be right on the money given the price trends of PC parts, but it is still a great deal and very close to its lowest ever price. This package is for two sticks of 8GB and will run at 3200MHz with some fun RGB lighting to boot. The value for money here is great and, as end-of-month purchases go, this is a decent way to improve your rig's performance, especially if you're using it for more than just gaming.

You won't find too many 16GB kits at this end of the price spectrum, especially ones with lighting. Realistically, you need 16GB to run the biggest games of 2019, and even if you're running with 16GB in your rig, an upgrade will future-proof you for a couple of years, especially if you're looking for high-end productivity and have a CPU and GPU to match. The black version of the same RAM is also at a very good price, going for £98, if you're keen to keep your rig's colour scheme consistent.

If you want some further options, check out our guide to the best RAM for gaming here and make sure you've got the right capacity on your mobo to slot it in. What with the new Super card releases its probably a good time to consider one of the best graphics cards too, if you're making big changes to your PC.

