Get £10 off Amazon order over £50 until midnight—pick up some PC gaming peripherals

Following a 10,000-person customer satisfaction survey that saw Amazon trump the likes of ASOS and John Lewis to #1, the online retailer wants to say thank you. Until midnight tonight, the Big Thanks Sale is offering customers £10 off every order over £50.

This is a useful deal for items that are in the £50 zone, like PC peripherals. Here are a few good deals to get you started.

1. Razer Deathstalker gaming keyboard—£64.99

2. HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset—£58

3. Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB gaming mouse—£55

4. Thermaltake Poseidon Z Mechanical Illuminated Gaming Keyboard—£70. This is a shade pricier, but it's a nice low-profile mechanical keyboard.

5. Razer Deathadder Chroma mouse—£61

Simply enter the code BIGTHANKS at the checkout to receive your discount—however bear in mind the offer is exclusive to Amazon Retail orders and does not apply to: "Gift Cards, AmazonFresh orders, digital products, baby formula and products sold by Amazon Marketplace sellers."

More details, including terms and conditions and the vote itself—which was held by The UK Institute of Customer Service—can be found in this direction.

"We always appreciate the support of our customers so we’re thrilled to start the year with such positive feedback," says Doug Gurr, Amazon's UK country manager. "We know we can always get better, and we’re confident our investments in the UK will enable us to further improve the shopping experience for all our customers in 2017."

If, like me, the holiday season left your purse/wallet a little on the light side, this is probably good news. And if you decide to take this up, let us know what you've saved on in the comments below.

