Gestalt: Steam and Cinder is a 2D platformer with killer steampunk robots

Metamorphosis Games just unveiled a new trailer for its steampunk platformer, Gestalt: Steam & Cinder, during the Guerrilla Collective showcase.

The trailer shows the game’s hero, Aletheia, facing off against several slick-looking automatons with her sword and revolver skills. It wouldn’t be a steampunk game unless a giant mechanical spider boss was trying to kill you at some point.

We also got to see more of the choice-driven dialogue with some of the citizens in the city of Canaan, that will ultimately affect the story.

Gestalt: Steam and Cinder comes later this year on PC.