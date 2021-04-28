How to get different wood types in Genshin Impact

If you're looking for various Genshin Impact wood locations, chances are you're keen on sprucing up your new realm. One of the headline features of the new Genshin Impact 1.5 update—besides the full launch of new characters Yanfei and Eula, of course—is housing: Now you can decorate your very own slice separate to the main world of Teyvat.

The thing is, to make your own personal realm feel like home, you're going to need some tasteful buildings and furnishings. For that, you'll need wood, and lots of it (or an increase in your Teapot Spirit Trust Rank). So, whether you're on the lookout for pine wood in Genshin Impact, or fir, or any of the seven materials, you've come to the right place. Here are all the different wood types and where to find them so you can make your realm the talk of the town.

Genshin Impact wood locations: Where to find the housing materials you need

There are seven different wood variants in Genshin Impact. Each of them are listed below along with where to find them, and a picture showing you what each tree type looks like. All you need to do to harvest the wood is find the relevant tree and attack it with your weapon—you'll know if you've got the right item when it pops up on the left side of your screen.

Birch wood

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact birch wood locations: Stormbearer Mountains, Starfell Lake, Cape Oath

Birch trees are difficult to miss. Their leaves are light, bright, and the wood itself is very pale. These trees really stand out.

Cuihua wood

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact Cuihua wood locations: Mondstadt, Falcon Coast, Dadaupa Gorge

Cuihua trees, well, less so. If someone were to ask you to picture a tree, this'd probably be it. These bulbous trees are full of lush green leaves and the wood itself is dark.

Bamboo segment

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact Bamboo segment locations: Qingce Village, Wuwang Hill

You'll find Qingce Bamboo trees all over Liyue, but they're especially populous in the suitably-named, Qingce Village. Their trunks are very thin with green, bushy tops.

Sandbearer wood

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact Sandbearer wood locations: Mt. Tianheng, Mt. Aozang, Dihua Marsh

When approaching the Liyue areas mentioned above, look out for the warm yellowy-orange tint of the Sandbearer tree for this wood type.

Pine wood

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact pine wood locations: Entombed City - Ancient Palace, Snow-Covered Path, Wuwang Hill

You can venture to the chilly climes of Dragonspine for pine wood, but there are other available spots you can head to for it. Look out for tall, thin trees with a smattering of snow on them (if you go for the former route).

Cedar wood

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact Fragrant Cedar Wood locations: Whispering Woods, Starfell Lake, Springvale

The trunks on cedar trees tend to brand out in different directions at the top. These green-leaved trees can be found dotting the terrain in the starter area of the game.

Fir wood

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact fir wood locations: Stormbearer Mountains, Starsnatch Cliff, Falcon Coast

Fir trees can be tough to distinguish for Cuihua and pine trees from a distance. But, once you're up close, look for the wiry leaves that make these trees unique.