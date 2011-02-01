GDC panel hints at PC support for Playstation Move

All those incredible PC Kinect hacks seem to have made Sony jealous. According to a panel entitled 'Update on PlayStation Move Development' at this year's Game Developers Conference, we might see Sony's glowing motion controller supported on the PC.

Gamasutra noticed that the description for the panel strongly suggests that drivers, or SDK tools will be released for the Playstation motion controller at some point in the future: "the new Move Server project that will make it possible for academics and hobbyists to develop software using the PlayStation Move controller on their own PCs."

Move works by interfacing with Sony's Playstation Eye camera. You waggle the glowing controllers and the Eye picks up your movements and translates them into in-game motions. The Move will have some strong competition in the form of the Razer Hydra, which will release with special support and for Portal 2. There's also a possibility that Microsoft could officially support Kinect on the PC in future.

Reckon these new peripherals will ever replace the mouse and keyboard? Are you ready for a future of manic arm waving at your desktop PC?