Game on the big screen with this 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $498

Big screen TVs have come down in price quite a bit over the years, to the point where bringing home a 65-inch model does not have to set you back a grand or more. I'm not just talking about crappy TVs, either. Over at Walmart, you can buy a Vizio 65-inch M-series (M656-G4) 4K TV with HDR support for just $498 right now.

That's $250 below the list price Walmart advertises, and while it doesn't usually sell for that amount, it's $201.99 less than Vizio's price. It's an excellent bargain for a big screen TV. Even better, the M-series is not Vizio's entry-level range.

It can be a bit confusing browsing Vizio's lineup because of the different series it offers, and the differences that exist from one year's model to the next. This particular variant sports a dozen local dimming zones to adjust the backlight in specific areas, can hit a 400 nits brightness level, and offers up smart features by way of built-in Chromecast and Apple Airplay support.

Vizio also points to quantum dot technology as a separating factor from its V-series and E-series models.

