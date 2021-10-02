Full New World servers will no longer allow character creation

As MMO players flock to Amazon Game Studios' New World player numbers blow up, Amazon has taken the measure of stopping new character creation on full servers. They've also launched a Server Status page for New World, which will tell you if it's full, up, down, or undergoing maintenance. Amazon Game Studios announced the change via Twitter.

Characters already created on a full server can still queue to log in and play. AGS has been clear that a character transfer feature is coming to New World sooner rather than later, so is encouraging players to make characters on a low population server and get playing now rather than wait in queues to play.

We are implementing a new feature to indicate if a world is full. You can check if a world is full on the server status page!🧭 https://t.co/ApBPXyPC90 pic.twitter.com/ai8GzNmQ1yOctober 2, 2021 See more

At the same time AGS has launched a server status page on the New World website.

New World has been successful beyond anyone's expectations for the MMO, as buzz grew to a fever pitch in the last few weeks. The megacorporation's games division has even won praise from executive chairman Jeff Bezos' Twitter account, finally producing a success after several years of nothing. The studio itself admits that the runaway success was a huge surprise, and numbers grew very quickly very close to launch.

