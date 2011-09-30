Frozen Synapse bundle receives some Trauma

Earlier this week we told you about the superb Frozen Synapse headlining the latest Humble Bundle , and today the deal just got sweeter. Acclaimed point-and-click adventure game Trauma is now part of the bundle as a bonus.

If you already jumped on Frozen Synapse, don't worry: anyone who has already bought the Frozen Synapse Bundle still gets Trauma added to their Humble Bundle download page. But if you haven't bought the bundle yet, Trauma is yet another reason to do so.

You can buy the Frozen Synapse bundle here . Proceeds from this sale support the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Child's Play charity.