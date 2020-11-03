Friday The 13th: The Game will close its dedicated servers after one final patch

Gun Media's lead community developer Matt Shotcha announced on the official Friday The 13th forums today that following the next patch, to be released sometime during November, dedicated servers for the asymmetrical survival game will be taken offline. That's not the end of the story, though: Quick Play will continue to function via peer to peer matchmaking after the update, and database servers will remain in place so players can still access the game in full, including private matches.

In a tweet, co-creator Wes Keltner said that the team at Gun tried to keep the dedicated servers for as long as possible, but "felt this day was coming."

We fought to keep dedicated servers for as long as possible, but I think we all felt this day was coming. Doesn’t make it any easier, though. To the strangers that became friends, to the bonds forged at camp, and the Chad’s thrown through a window, we appreciate all of you. November 3, 2020

Friday the 13th: The Game struggled with bugs and cheaters following its release in 2017, and in 2018 Gun Media halted plans for additional content due to a dispute between the original film's director Sean S. Cunningham and Friday the 13th script writer Victor Miller. Even so, it sold nearly two million copies in its first three months and developed a close-knit community of dedicated fans.