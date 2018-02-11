Friday the 13th shows off brutal single-player challenge mode

Asymmetric multiplayer slasher game Friday the 13th got its first slice of single-player in December when developer Illfonic added an offline mode with bots, and this week it showed off its next single-player mode: Challenges. The mode will place Jason in a variety of scenarios and ask him to murder everything in sight. Think a streamlined Hitman, but with a lot more blood.

In the video, which walks you through one of the tutorial challenges, Jason is tasked with killing two teens whose car has broken down on a quiet road. One slips off for a wee against a bush, and Jason takes his chance, picking him up and impaling him on a nearby branch. Ouch.

The other boy is trying to replace a tyre, and for whatever reason thinks that means he has to jack up the vehicle and lie underneath it. I think you can see where this is going.

Although the level looks incredibly easy, it's promisingly brutal, and publisher Gun Media says that future levels will be bigger and contain more enemies. Don't forget, this is a tutorial challenge, so it's bound to be one of the simplest.

We don't know exactly when the Challenge mode will make it into the game, just that it's coming for free.