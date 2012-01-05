Free-to-play Microsoft Flight clearing the runway this spring

[VAMS id="j8t4TTcDHsVV9"]

Microsoft Flight - the spiritual successor to the Flight Simulator series - is just about to touch down. Major Nelson 's pegged the latest triumph in man's never-ending war on gravity with a "spring" launch date. He has, however, also dropped a couple other details that may - depending on personal preferences - make you want to praise the heavens or call in an airstrike.

On the upside, it's free! Who doesn't like free stuff? But - in this case - that freedom comes at a price: GFWL.

"In addition, players who sign in to their Games for Windows – LIVE account automatically receive additional free content, including the legendary Boeing Stearman plane, supplementary missions, and access to Achievements and an Online Pilot Profile," said the announcement.

"Those looking to deepen their experience can purchase and download additional content that adds new aircraft, regions and customization options. The frequently released new content for 'Microsoft Flight' includes daily aerocache challenges and updates that make every flight unique and fun."

So yes, Microsoft Flight seems pretty much intrinsically tied to GFWL. Not that it's at all surprising to see Microsoft's much-maligned service shoot a dirt-covered hand out of its own grave , mind you. Oh well. Looks like it's time to go grab my hand-smacking shovel and shout "WHY WON'T YOU DIE" for a while. Wish me luck!