Seriously, Microsoft? GFW Marketplace moving to Xbox.com

Remember not too long ago when Microsoft claimed there'd be a new push into PC gaming by the software giant? Well, they're kicking that bold initiative off by relocating the freshly relaunched (and actually respectable) Games for Windows Marketplace PC game store to...wait for it...Xbox.com. Because when you think of PC gaming, the first place you look is Xbox.com. That's quite a slap in the face - how much more out-of-touch with PC gamers could they get? Was the crushing cost of maintaining the domain registration of www.gamesforwindows.com really dragging down Microsoft's bottom line?

The details on the merge listed on the site read as follows:

"Games for Windows Marketplace will fully transition over to Xbox.com. Now you can get all of your gaming needs in one place. It's convenient, it's concentrated, and it's a whole lot of great games."

There are so many things wrong with that statement it's hard to know where to begin. We've reached out to MS for comment.

Update: Microsoft responds with a predictably uninteresting statement. Hit Read More to be underwhelmed. We're pushing further, but 4th of July festivities mean we probably won't hear back until next week.

Update #2: Microsoft has declined our request for an interview on this topic. We are shocked. Shocked.

Statement from Microsoft:

"On July 11, GamesForWindows.com will merge with Xbox.com to create a single destination for LIVE gaming experiences across Windows and Xbox 360. The decision was made to create a single destination for LIVE gaming experiences across Windows and Xbox 360, and with the recent release of “Fable III” for PC, and the upcoming launch of “Age of Empires Online,” we are dedicated to delivering a great Windows PC gaming experience. Members of our passionate communities across Xbox 360 and Games for Windows can now purchase and get details on their favorite games, all in one place. All user account information will remain the same and community members can still take advantage of their Xbox LIVE profile in their Windows games and stay connected to friends who are playing on the PC."